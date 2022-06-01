Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Momentive Global posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.