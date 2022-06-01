Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post $452.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.00 million and the lowest is $324.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,175,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,412,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

