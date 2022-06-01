Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.35 Million

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to report sales of $366.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $368.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.32 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

