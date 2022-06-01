Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) will announce $36.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.40 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $34.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $152.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $153.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $162.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $163.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $689,549. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $411.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

