Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. Ring Energy reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ring Energy.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
