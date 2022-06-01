Zacks: Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,562,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 1,807,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,437. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

