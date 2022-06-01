Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Sell

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 417,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,180. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.