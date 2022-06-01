Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Sell

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
Shares of FDMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 417,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,180. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
