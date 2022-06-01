Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) to Sell

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Get Cue Health alerts:

HLTH stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 553,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cue Health will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.