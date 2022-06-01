Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

FBNC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 108,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. First Bancorp has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $186,306 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

