Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem stock remained flat at $$38.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,302,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.04.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,912 shares of company stock worth $808,796 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

