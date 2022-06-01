Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Hold

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of HLAN stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15. Analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

