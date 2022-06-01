Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Sell

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $401.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 46.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.