Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) to Sell

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VLD opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,720,000. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $12,555,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Velo3D by 46.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after buying an additional 2,900,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

