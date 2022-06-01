Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Sell

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

AMWD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 6,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,779. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $859.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

