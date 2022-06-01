Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Hold

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 425,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,844. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

