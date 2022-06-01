Zacks Investment Research Lowers E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Sell

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETWO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 6,343,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

