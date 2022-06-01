Zacks Investment Research Lowers GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Sell

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.46. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

