Zacks Investment Research Lowers IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Hold

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE IRNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 1,087,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. IronNet has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IronNet by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IronNet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

