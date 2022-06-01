Zacks Investment Research Lowers OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Hold

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $434,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

