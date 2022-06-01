Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) to Hold

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of PEAR stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

