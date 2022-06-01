Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Progress Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.