Zacks Investment Research Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to Hold

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of REE opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.