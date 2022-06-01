Zacks Investment Research Lowers SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

