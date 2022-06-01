Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTL. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UTL opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Unitil by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.