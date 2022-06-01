Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

