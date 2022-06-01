Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

