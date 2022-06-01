Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Buy

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 1,291,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

