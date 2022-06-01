Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Buy

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,997. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 1.56.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 274,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

