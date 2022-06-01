Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Buy

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

eXp World stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,432. eXp World has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $636,820,220.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,942 shares of company stock worth $4,281,981. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 32.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eXp World by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

