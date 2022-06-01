Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Buy

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 440,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 61.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

