Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to “Hold”

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Microvast has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $8,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

