Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to “Hold”

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $8,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvast (MVST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.