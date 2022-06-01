Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to “Buy”

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

