Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to “Buy”

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.32 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,483,000 after buying an additional 171,809 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

