Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to “Hold”

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PHI stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 11.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

