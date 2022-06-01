Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to “Hold”

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Symrise stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Symrise has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

