Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($51.61) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.60 ($80.22).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €37.85 ($40.70) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.62 and its 200-day moving average is €57.07.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

