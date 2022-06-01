Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

