Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €87.00 ($93.55).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.