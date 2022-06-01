ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 536,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

