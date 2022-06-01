ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 536,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
