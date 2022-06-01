ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.