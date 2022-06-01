Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Update

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 91,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zomedica by 207.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 253,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,132,588. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

