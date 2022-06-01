Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. Research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Zovio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,447,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

