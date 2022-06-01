Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after buying an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

