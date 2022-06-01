Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $121,968,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $102,005,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $60,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

