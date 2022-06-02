$0.03 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. 8X8 posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $855.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. 8X8 has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.68.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

