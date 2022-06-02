-$0.04 EPS Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Senseonics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
