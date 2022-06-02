-$0.06 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). CalAmp posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,958,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CalAmp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 184,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.30. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.