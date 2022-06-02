-$0.07 EPS Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ISPO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

In other news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

