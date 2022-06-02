$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,398 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 62,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

