$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. European Wax Center reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $104,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $2,176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.